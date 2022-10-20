India vs Pakistan Match Preview | Will Rain Play A Spoilsport? | ICC Men's T20 World Cup

India will take on Pakistan this Sunday on October 23 at the MCG in Australia. Excitement builds up for this high-voltage clash at the biggest cricketing stage.
More than one lakh tickets were sold in just one hour.
Can India take on Pakistan's blistering pace attack? Can Pakistan emulate the 2021 T20 World Cup heroics on Sunday?
Or is it the rain that will win this time?
Watch the analysis on Moneycontrol as Vimal Kumar speaks to an Indian sports journalist alongside an expert from across the border.