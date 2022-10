business India Vs Australia Warm-Up Match | T20 World Cup 2022 | Cricket India vs Australia, T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match 2022: Mohammed Shami shines in the final over of India’s first warm-up game against Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup. After posting a target of 187, the hosts were all out for 180. Half-centuries by KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav helped India set a challenging total in their first innings. Here’s a post-match review by Vimal Kumar and a reaction by an Indian fan at Gabba.