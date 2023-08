business India Q1 GDP Decoded: April-June GDP Growth At 7.8%, Highest In 4 Quarters India reported a 7.8% GDP growth in April-June, making it the highest in four quarters. Economists were expecting a 7.7% growth on a YoY basis. The April-June GDP grew 7.8% as against 6.1% in January-March and 13.1% in April-June 2022. Watch this discussion to dissect what the economy looks like!