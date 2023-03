business ‘India Is The Source Of Tech Talent For The World’, Says McKinsey’s Noshir Kaka | NASSCOM 2023 ‘Shortage of good technical talent is here to stay - and India continues to be a source of talent for the world’, says Noshir Kaka, Senior Partner at McKinsey & Co. He also speaks about whether tech jobs are likely to be impacted as generative AI becomes more popular - watch!