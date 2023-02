business India Energy Week | ReNew Power’s Sumant Sinha on green hydrogen, transition to clean energy Moneycontrol’s Rachita Prasad catches up with the managing director of ReNew Power on the sidelines of the India Energy Week to discuss India’s transition to clean energy, the government's push for green hydrogen and the company’s upcoming joint venture with IOCL and L&T. Watch the video to find out what does the company has in-store for a cleaner future.