business IMF bailout package at stake; no luxury cars, palatial homes for Pakistan officials Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif has announced a list of austerity measures amid the economic crisis. The measures include cutting allowances and travel expenses of ministers and advisers. The belt-tightening comes as Pakistan thrashes out a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure funds worth $1 billion. Watch the video to find out what services and luxuries that are now restricted for Pakistan’s government officials.