IMD monsoon forecast: What will be El Nino effect on monsoon? LIVE

Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2023 / 12:45 PM IST

Watch Dr M Ravichandran, Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences and Dr. M Mohapatra, DGM at IMD address press on the weather pattern that India is likely to experience this monsoon, and to what extent an El Nino can impact rainfall this season.

first published: Apr 11, 2023 12:44 pm