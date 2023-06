business How To Deal With Toxic Work Culture | HDFC Boss Yelling, Coding Ninjas Videos Go Viral Two videos, one of an HDFC official yelling at an employee for not meeting monthly targets and another of a Gurugram-based firm locking in staff so that they won't leave the premises without permission, have gone viral in the last few days, kicking off conversation about toxic workplaces and how to deal with them. Quitting a job with a toxic boss or bad work culture is not an option for everyone. So if you’re stuck in a toxic workplace, what can you do about it? Watch to find out!