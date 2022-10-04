 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How To Buy Gold This Festive Season

Moneycontrol News
Oct 04, 2022 / 02:54 PM IST

Indians have long bought gold during the festive season. Tradition and religious sentiment play a vital role in the habit. But this festive season, prices too will be an important parameter because of the slide in recent months. Gold prices have actually decreased for six months on the trot. Has that caught your eye? If it has, what's the best way to buy gold right now? What are the factors you must keep in mind before investing? What are the different ways to buy gold? Watch this video to find out.

TAGS: #gold buying #video
