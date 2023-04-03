How Made-In-India Foldable Phone Phantom V Fold Is Made: Peek Into The TECNO Mobile Factory

TECNO Mobile unveiled its first foldable smartphone - the Phantom V Fold at the Mobile World Congress in February. Now, TECNO has begun the production of the phone in India, and will be launching it in India soon at an early bird price of Rs 77,777. But what really goes into making a foldable smartphone? How is it assembled, how are checks done and who decides when the phone is ready to be rolled out? Watch this exclusive ground report from the TECNO Mobile Factory in Noida for all the answers! Also in this video, an interview with TECNO India CEO Arijeet Talapatra.