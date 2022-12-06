business How Does Digi Yatra Work? | Here's how you can use your face as your boarding pass at Delhi airport! The government has recently launched DigiYatra for paperless entry at the airports. Passengers will be allowed to travel paperless through biometric facial recognition technology (FRT). But to avail this service, you have to download its app. As per the government claims, once registered on the app, the traveller would not require his personal id or boarding pass to enter the airport. DigiYatra service is currently available for domestic passengers at Delhi, Bengaluru and Varanasi airports. But does it really work? Will your data be safe? So, to find out these answers and verify the government’s claims our team reached Terminal3, Indira Gandhi International Airport and we found something more to it.