business How can the Budget spur M&A and capital market deals? | The I-Sec Perspective Budget 2023 is round the corner and deal street is waiting for right cues to keep the momentum going. After all, India Inc. witnessed shopping like never before in 2022 in a record year of mergers and acquisitions led by the mega $40 billion HDFC-HDFC Bank merger. Equity capital market deal activity was subdued in comparison, but the LIC IPO was a landmark moment for the government. So what more can Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman do to tap foreign investors and boost deal activity across sectors? Moneycontrol’s Editor (Deals) Ashwin Mohan caught up with senior dealmaker Ajay Saraf, ED & Head (Investment Banking & Institutional Equities), ICICI Securities to get a pre-budget pulse check of deal street.