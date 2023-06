business HMA Agro Industries To Go Public: 5 Things To Know About The Next IPO On D-Street HMA Agro Industries IPO opens on June 20. This would be the second IPO to open for subscription in June, after IKIO Lighting. The company is one of the largest exporters of frozen buffalo meat products from India, which accounts for more than 10 percent of the country’s total export of frozen buffalo meat. Here’s everything you need to know before you decide to subscribe!