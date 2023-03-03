GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Business
Here’s The Global Investor Who Bet $1.87 Bn On Adani Group Firms, Sending Stocks Soaring
Moneycontrol News
Mar 03, 2023 / 07:45 PM IST
What do we know about GQG Partners which bet a whopping $1.87 bn across Adani group firms and who are the people who drive it? Watch this video for all the details on this big story!
Moneycontrol News
#Adani
#adani stocks
#GQG Partners
#stock market
#video
