Here’s The Global Investor Who Bet $1.87 Bn On Adani Group Firms, Sending Stocks Soaring

Moneycontrol News
Mar 03, 2023 / 07:45 PM IST

What do we know about GQG Partners which bet a whopping $1.87 bn across Adani group firms and who are the people who drive it? Watch this video for all the details on this big story!​

