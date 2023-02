business Google Bard's mistake costs Alphabet $100 billion | Slip-up tanks Alphabet in trade Google’s reply to ChatGPT, Bard, costs the parent company Alphabet Inc $ 100 billion in market value after the new chatbot shared inaccurate information in a promotional video. The slip-up caused the company’s stock to tank more than 7% in trade. So, what mistake did the AI chatbot commit that made the investors upset? Watch the video to find out