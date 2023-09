business Gabon Military Coup: President Ali Bongo under house arrest | Bongo Dynasty rule ends Gabonese military officers appeared on national television and proclaimed the seizure of power placing re-elected President Ali Bongo under house arrest. Minutes after the election commission announced Bongo's win, the senior military officers announced a coup. As per the report, the military has declared Brice Clothaire Nguema, the commander-in-chief of the Gabonese Republic guard as the leader. President Ali Bongo, 64, came to power in 2009 after the death of his father, Omar Bongo who had ruled for over 42 years.