business Football legend Pelé dies at age 82 | Legacy of ‘The King’ of football | Who was Pelé? Brazilian soccer legend Pelé passed away at age 82. Pelé was one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, winning a record three World Cups with Brazil and was the standard-bearer of "the beautiful game" with the national team and his club Santos. Let’s have a look back at the life and legacy of the Brazilian superstar.