business FDI Into India Falls 16% In FY23: Why Are Foreign Investors Wary? Foreign direct investment into India fell sharply FY23, which includes gross inflows which fell by 16 percent from $84.83 billion to $70.97 billion. Despite the government’s PLI schemes, there doesn’t seem to have been a significant increase in FDI into India. FDI has not played a large role in India in terms of percentage GDP. Globally too, the IMF notes that global FDI flows have dropped to 1.3 percent of global GDP between 2018 and 2022 from the highs of 3.3 percent in 2000’s. Watch the video for the full explanation!