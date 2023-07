business Exter: Hyundai’s Entry-Level SUV In India Has Some Segment-First Features! Hyundai Motor India launches entry-level SUV in India: Exter. The car has been rolled out with introductory prices ranging between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 9.31 lakh (ex-showroom). This car leads with some segment-first features, like a voice-activated sunroof. What are some of the other features? Watch to find out!