Explained: US vs China over ‘Spy Balloon’: What is a spy balloon & how is it used? | Sky-Wars

Just when we all thought US-China relations may start to get better, a BALLOON was spotted hovering over sensitive military sites in Montana, US. This Chinese ‘spy balloon’ which was shot down by the United States on 4th February has now led to an international flurry, with multiple countries pumping up their air defence - and China, accusing the US of ‘over-reacting’, saying that it was in fact the US who in fact kept violating China’s airspace. But what even ARE these spy balloons - and how can they be used for surveillance? Watch this video to find out!