business Elon Musk becomes 1st person ever to lose $200 billion, still 2nd richest man! | Why Musk lost billions A year after becoming the world's richest person with a whopping wealth of 340 billion dollars, Elon Musk creates another record of his own - becomes the first person ever to LOSE 200 billion dollars! But in a year when Musk has been setting headlines on fire, acquiring Twitter and expanding his businesses... what pinched his pocket so much? Watch this video to find out!