WATCH | 'India will do great' — American billionaire investor Ray Dalio bullish on Indian economy

Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of the world's largest hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, is super bullish on India, says the country is set to record the highest growth in the coming years. Addressing the World Government Summit 2023 in Dubai, Ray Dalio ranked India high up during a session titled ‘Governments and Changing World Order’. “India has a bright future. From the last 10 years of study and based on what we are seeing for the country, India will have the greatest and fastest growth rate. This country will see the biggest transformation among the rest of the countries of the world,” Dalio explained. Watch to know more!