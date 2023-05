economy Tax Relief On Encashment Of Leaves Hiked For Non-Government Employees | Explained If you are a workaholic, and have been working without taking many leaves and are planning to switch jobs or retire soon from a private company, the revenue authorities have good news for you. In accordance to the Budget announcement, govt has made the amount paid as leave encashment tax-free up to Rs 25 lakh. Watch the video to find out details of the recent changes in the policy.