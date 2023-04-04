business Services exports to be the new buzzword as the sector grows 60% in 2 years: Data decoded The services exports data from the last 10 months shows us an interesting trend. From April-Feb, India's goods exports rose by just 7.5%, but the services exports rose 30% in the same time! Clearly, this is one sector that doesn't seem to have been hampered at all by fears of slowdown and the fall in global trade. A possible reason is due to the rise in remote work opportunities & outsourcing of certain services by big firms. And THIS tells us an interesting story for India's perspective. Cost advantage, along with a growing shortage of services like chartered accountants in the US, plus ageing US & European countries means that waves of engineering & accountancy graduates in India might be the ones who can provide these services to these countries, both software & others like R&D, accounting, sales support & quality assurance! Watch the full video for more on this trend.