economy Pakistan Gets Another $3 Billion From IMF | How Long Will Pakistan’s Economy Survive? In a major relief to cash-strapped Pakistan, the government and the IMF have reached a long-awaited staff-level agreement on a USD 3 billion "stand-by arrangement" to support the authorities' immediate efforts to stabilise the economy from external shocks. While the recent negotiations with IMF and Pakistan have made headlines, the country has been gripped in crisis for a long time. What has led to this crisis and will it be able to survive for long? What are IMF's conditions and why does it keep engaging with Pakistan again and again? Watch to find out!