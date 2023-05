business LIVE: India’s Q4 GDP Growth Pegged At 5%; FY23 GDP Expected To Come In At 7% | State Of The Economy India's GDP growth is expected to have grown by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, up from 4.4% in the previous quarter, according to estimates of 15 economists polled by Moneycontrol. Economists also see growth for the full year ended March matching the statistics ministry's second advance estimate of 7%. Watch this chat between Nandita Khemka and Latha Venkatesh to know more about what to expect.