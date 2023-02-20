economy Watch: George Soros’ comment on India could turn into advantage Modi, says Salvatore Barbones Is George Soros betting against India? Is India facing a backlash from the west? Does the West resent India’s rise? Why did Pew Research place India amongst the bottom on religious freedom? Salvatore Barbones says that George Soros’ comment on India could turn into advantage Modi, and that India’s undervalued currency is its strength. Catch Salvatore Babones in a candid chat with Moneycontrol's Shweta Punj!