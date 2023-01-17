Davos 2023 | We Expect India To Grow Strongly In 2023, Says Mathias Cormann Of OECD At WEF

World Economic Forum | Davos 2023 | Moneycontrol @ Davos
'India has been growing very strongly - and as a key player in G20, India holds opportunity to help shape the global agenda', says Mathias Cormann, the secretary-general of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development in a chat with Moneycontrol at Davos where the World Economic Forum is underway. 'Re-globalisation is a must, hopeful that countries are able to engage & interact with each other in person, he adds. Watch the full interview!