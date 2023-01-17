 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosBusinessEconomy

Davos 2023 | We Expect India To Grow Strongly In 2023, Says Mathias Cormann Of OECD At WEF

Moneycontrol News
Jan 17, 2023 / 11:04 AM IST

World Economic Forum | Davos 2023 | Moneycontrol @ Davos 'India has been growing very strongly - and as a key player in G20, India holds opportunity to help shape the global agenda', says Mathias Cormann, the secretary-general of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development in a chat with Moneycontrol at Davos where the World Economic Forum is underway. 'Re-globalisation is a must, hopeful that countries are able to engage & interact with each other in person, he adds. Watch the full interview!

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Davos #India #video #World Economic Forum
first published: Jan 17, 2023 11:04 am