Davos 2023: Smriti Irani tells why onus is on corporates to increase women's workforce participation

'Government is responsible for framing legislations, corporate sector needs to measure up. The Modi government has given 26 weeks of maternity leave... but companies need to implement it', says Smriti Irani, the Union Minister of Women & Child Development in a conversation with Moneycontrol at the World Economic Forum in Davos. She also talks about why India is the bridge between the developing & developed world.