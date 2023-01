business Davos 2023: 'Not China-Plus-One, pitching ourselves as India', says DIPP secretary Anurag Jain World Economic Forum | Davos 2023 | Moneycontrol @ Davos 'General cloud over economy, but India's a bright spot. We've been successful in showing that India is doing what it commits, we're bound to grow for the next 2-3 decades', says DIPP Secretary Anurag Jain on how we're pitching the India story at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He also speaks about why it took him just 3 minutes to understand the potential of ONDC - the Open Network for Digital Commerce - watch!