mcminis Davos 2023: India most attractive destination for renewables; energy prices stable, says Power Minister RK Singh World Economic Forum | Davos 2023 | Moneycontrol @ Davos Power Minister RK Singh speaks exclusively to Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, speaks about why the world is looking towards India & why we've emerged as the most attractive destination for renewables in the world. 'World is talking about climate action, we have done it', he says. He also speaks about the Electricity Amendment Bill, the change in India's power sector and the problem in Joshimath. Watch!