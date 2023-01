business Davos 2023 | Happy with my job!: Raghuram Rajan on joining Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, India's growth & more World Economic Forum | Davos 2023 | Moneycontrol @ Davos Raghuram Rajan, the former governor of the Reserve Bank of India, speaks to Moneycontrol at the World Economic Forum in Davos and talks about India's growth numbers vis-a-vis the world, why this is a crucial time for reforms, inflation figures and the progress in the banking sector. He also spells out the reason for his walk with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and opens up about political ambitions, if any. Listen in!