automobile Davos 2023: Expect 25% EV penetration in 5 years, focus is to meet demand in India - Mahindra group CEO Anish Shah World Economic Forum | Davos 2023 | Moneycontrol @ Davos 'Our business has flourished, 2023 is a year of scale up. We're focused to meet the demand in India. We see EVs really taking off. In the next 5 years, we expect 25% EV penetration, at least in our vehicles', says Anish Shah, the MD & CEO of Mahindra Group. He also says that a recession is expected this year, but the question is how bad it's going to be. Watch!