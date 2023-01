business Davos 2023: Electric 3-wheelers seeing high demand unlike electric SUVs, says M&M's Rajesh Jejurikar World Economic Forum | Davos 2023 | Moneycontrol @ Davos Moneycontrol catches up with Rajesh Jejurikar, the Executive Director of Auto & Farm Equipment Sectors at M&M at the World Economic Forum in Davos where he throws light on what the demand is in the EV space. 'Lot of capex going towards making electric portfolio', he says. He also speaks about what he thinks should be the priority in budget 2023 - watch!