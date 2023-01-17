Davos 2023: Digital transformation in healthcare most exciting development: Shobhana Kamineni, Apollo Hospitals

World Economic Forum | Davos 2023 | Moneycontrol @ Davos
Shobhana Kamineni, the Executive V-C of Apollo Hospitals speaks to Moneycontrol at the World Economic Forum in Davos about how digital transformation is changing the face of the healthcare sector. 'We're the fastest growing digital health company in Asia. Have great digital tech that'll be not just for India, but for the world', she says. She also speaks about her expectations from the budget this year - also at the end, a surprise reaction on 'naatu naatu', which won a golden globe award! Ram Charan is Shobhana Kamineni's son-in-law.