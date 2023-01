mcminis Davos 2023: COVID just two mutants away from becoming more virulent, Dr Reddy’s GV Prasad With the pandemic becoming milder, is it possible that it is over? And will India be prepared to fight against the COVID variants that may emerge? The answers to all your questions can be found in this exclusive interview with GV Prasad, Co-chairman and Managing Director of Dr Reddy's as he speaks to Moneycontrol at WEF in Davos.