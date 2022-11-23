 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amitabh Kant On India's G20 Presidency & Why It's Our Biggest Growth Opportunity | India At G20

Nov 23, 2022 / 04:33 PM IST

Amitabh Kant, India's G20 sherpa reveals the inside story of how India turned master-negotiator at the G20 summit in Bali this time & played an important role in finally arriving at a consensus amid an extremely tense geopolitical atmosphere. He underlines why India's upcoming G20 presidency is a huge growth opportunity for our country and how India can use this to undertake progressive measures. Also at the end, some key advice from the ace negotiator himself, on the art of negotiating and bringing people on the same page. Don't miss it!

 

first published: Nov 23, 2022 04:33 pm