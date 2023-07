business Will Suzlon Energy Share Price Be Able To Continue Its Multibagger Journey? What are the Headwinds? Suzlon Energy, a wind turbine maker, has emerged as the investors' darling over the last year with its stock price trebling in value. The company's market capitalisation more than doubled in the last two months alone touching Rs 2.25 lakh crore. However, the stock witnessed some profit booking on July 5 ahead of a board meeting to raise funds this year, just one year after its rights issue. Will Suzlon Energy share price be able to continue its multi-bagger journey? What are the headwinds? To know, watch here