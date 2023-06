business Will Nifty touch record high? Fed's comments & hot UK inflation weigh on sentiment | Newspresso Hawkish commentary from Fed chairman & hot inflation data from UK meant that global markets start June 22nd on a wobbly note. Markets across Asian trade lower. Indian market saw the sensex touch all-time highs intrade on Wednesday. ON day 2 of PM Modi in US, he met with the president and first lady and will be addressing congress later in the day. Among stocks to watch out for #TCS has won a $1 Billion deal, while Delhivery is likely to see its shares trade hands in block deals. We also get you the look and feel of what a Metasuit feels like.That's all the stories with Moneycontrol's Stacy Pereira to keep you ahead in the game today.