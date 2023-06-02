business Will Nifty resume uptrend? Midcaps upbeat | May auto sales decoded; Coal India, AB Capital in focus SGX Nifty hints at a start above 18,600 mark for the nifty. Global cues are supportive this morning with the NASDAQ and S&P 500 closing at their highest levels since August 2022. Broader markets clocked solid gains despite market weakness in yesterday’s session. Raja Venkatraman of Neotrader decodes the chart setup for the Nifty and all the stocks in news this morning including Coal India, Bank Of Maharashtra, Info Edge and AB Capital. Meanwhile, auto sales for May have been on track with most 4-wheelers beating estimates. Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Abhishek Gaoshinde of Sharekhan by BNP Paribas on the outlook for auto stocks.