    Will Nifty regain 18,600 mark? | Aditya Birla Capital & Bank Of Maharashtra in focus | Opening Bell

    Asian markets are trading higher tracking positive US markets. The Nifty futures were trading higher around 18,639 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:25 IST. Dollar wallows as June Fed bets ebb, debt ceiling deal close. Asian stocks surged on Friday as the progress on the bill to raise U.S. debt ceiling and increasing hopes that the Federal Reserve might stand still on interest rates in its next meeting helped perk up investor appetite for risky assets. Catch Stacy Pereira, Moneycontrol in conversation with MANDAR JAMSANDEKAR, Director, Precision Technical Analysis.

    first published: Jun 2, 2023 09:09 am

