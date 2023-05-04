business Will Indian equity markets manage to outperform? HDFC Q4 in focus | Live US Fed hiked rates by 25 bps and Fed chairman Jerome Powell hinted at a pause. In Indian markets, a double upgrade coming in for Cholamandalam Investment by JPMorgan and Q4 show by Godrej Properties will remain in focus. Titan posted a largely inline set of numbers in Q4. HDFC will be in focus ahead of its earnings and Cognizant’s earnings and guidance will keep IT stocks in the limelight. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Chandan Taparia. Head - Technical & Derivatives Research at Motilal Oswal and Mayuresh Joshi, Equity Research India · William O’Neil and Company on Opening Bell.