business Watch: HMA Agro Industries IPO opens; here's what the management says The initial public offering (IPO) OF HMA Agro Industries opens for subscription on June 20 and will conclude on June 23. The initial share sale consists of a fresh issue size of 25.64 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, aggregating to Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS)component of 56.41 lakh equity shares worth Rs 330 crore. In a conversation with the management, we address few concerns surrounding around regulation, financials and deep dive into business model of frozen meat exporter. Listen into the conversation.