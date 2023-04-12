 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TCS Q4 Results Preview: What To Watch Out For As IT Sector Earnings Begin

Moneycontrol News
Apr 12, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST

I.T. Bellwether TCS will kick off the Q4 earnings season today. Will the tech giant outperform peers of buckle under the pressure from global headwinds. Catch the detailed discussion on what to expect from TCS Q4 right her on Moneycontrol.

first published: Apr 12, 2023 10:50 am