business TCS, HCL Tech Q1: What’s the street verdict, buy or avoid? SpiceJet, Patanjali in focus Indian equity markets continued its volatility for yet another session and ended below the 19,400 mark amid caution ahead of IT earnings and macro data. This morning the GIFT Nifty is hinting at a start above the 19,500 mark for the Indian markets amid sanguine global cues. On the earnings front, TCS’ first quarter show was largely in line with estimates while HCL Tech fell short of expectations even as it maintained its FY24 guidance. Other stocks in focus today will be SpiceJet, Patanjali and Lupin among others. Meanwhile, in crucial macroeconomic data, retail inflation for June increased to 4.81% amid a surge in food prices while IIP rose to a 3-month high of 5.2%. Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Mahantesh Sabarad, Independent Market Analyst and Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst, 5Paisa.com