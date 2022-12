business Sula, Landmark & Abans IPO: Should retail investors subscribe? | LIVE Three public issues worth over Rs 1,800 crore hit Dalal Street this week - Sula, Abans & Landmark. Should you subscribe to any of these? Watch the live as Moneycontrol's Karunya Rao catches up with Aditya Kondawar of Complete Circle to decode the finer details of each of these public offers