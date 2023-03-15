 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Live: Will IT stocks stage a bounce back? Nifty defends 17,000 mark | Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News
Mar 15, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST

Positive global cues indicate a higher start got Indian markets after 4 sessions of the intense selloff. Will Nifty be able to snap its 4-day losing streak? I.T. stocks continue to be in focus as management continues to calm investors’ nerves and telecom stocks are on the radar as Reliance Jio raises the competitive intensity. Maruti Suzuki too may hog some limelight in the trade today. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Rajesh Palviya from Axis Securities and Gaurang Shah from Geojit Financial to discuss news and cues that can impact your trading day on the Opening Bell

