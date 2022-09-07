business Stock Market Live: Why investors are cautious on pharma sector| InterGlobe, Paytm & Syngene in focus | Morning Trade European markets close marginally higher as investors continued to assess recession risks in the region. Stoxx 600 ended with gains of 0.2%, and the majority of sectors and all major bourses are in the green. Stocks in the spotlight today - InterGlobe Aviation, Hatsun Agro, Syngene International and Astral. We also explore the key reasons for the pharma sector’s underperformance.