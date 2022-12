business Stock Market Live: Time To Turn Bearish On This Most Sought-After Bank Stock? | Markets With Santo & CJ CJ believes it is time to go contrarian on one of the most sought-after bank stocks on Dalal Street, but Santo believes that such a move would be ludicrous given the lender's performance. Watch as the duo lock horns over the prospects for ICICI Bank, and share their thoughts on JM Financial, LTIMindtree and SBI stocks.