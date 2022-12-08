business Stock Market Live: Should You 'Buy On Dips' Or 'Sell On Rise' In 2023? | Markets With Santo & CJ 2022 has been a stellar year for Indian markets but as we sit at the peak, market is becoming increasingly directionless. Watch as CJ converses with Anand Shah of ICICI Prudential AMC to understand the current market structure, strategy to use in 2023 and what is up with PSU banks. Also, know why CJ is batting for Bank of India and Hindustan Copper.